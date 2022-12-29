QUALCOMM (QCOM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ: QCOM) in the last few weeks:
- 12/20/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/12/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2022 – QUALCOMM was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/23/2022 – QUALCOMM was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.
- 11/15/2022 – QUALCOMM is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – QUALCOMM was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/4/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $165.00.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $190.00 to $150.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $185.00 to $165.00. They now have an "outperform" rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $225.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $220.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $150.00.
- 10/31/2022 – QUALCOMM had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $106.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 121,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 29,107 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $791,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $477,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
