Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $111,997.01

Quantum (QUA) traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $111,997.01 and approximately $181,051.05 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037586 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00037789 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005959 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019642 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00226307 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009999 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,239.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

