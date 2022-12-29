Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $56,000.84 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $56,000.84 and approximately $181,286.97 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00035692 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00019038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226396 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009996 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,015.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars.

