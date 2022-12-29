QUASA (QUA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $77.36 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $129,993.33 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QUASA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037283 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00226941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000091 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00173611 USD and is up 35.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129,812.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

