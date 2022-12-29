R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD) Trading 0.3% Higher

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GDVD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.24. 767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R3 Global Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.