Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Rail Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSN traded down 0.24 on Thursday, reaching 1.06. 77,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.85. Rail Vision has a 12 month low of 0.40 and a 12 month high of 3.14.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rail Vision Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rail Vision stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its holdings in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Get Rating ) by 4,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,494 shares during the quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 1.40% of Rail Vision worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

