Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVSN traded down 0.24 on Thursday, reaching 1.06. 77,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,756. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.85. Rail Vision has a 12 month low of 0.40 and a 12 month high of 3.14.
Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.20 million for the quarter.
Rail Vision Company Profile
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
