Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.46. 39,378 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 106,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,240,014.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,727,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,990,383. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rain Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 549.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 56,888 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 46.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Further Reading

