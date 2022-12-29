Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Has $12.23 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $12,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.07. 9,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,237. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.