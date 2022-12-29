Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.52. 382,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,300,418. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

