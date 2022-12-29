Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,184,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 345,074 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,842,000 after buying an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after buying an additional 218,941 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,829,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,071,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 991,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

