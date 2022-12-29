RAMP (RAMP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.04 Million

RAMP (RAMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $6,374.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RAMP has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

