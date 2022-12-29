Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder South Cone Investments Limited Buys 9,157 Shares

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited purchased 9,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,096.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,697,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,371,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,900 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $51,267.00.

On Friday, December 16th, South Cone Investments Limited acquired 6,400 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $49,664.00.

On Monday, December 12th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 12,500 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00.

On Friday, December 9th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,345 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $98,883.45.

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $97,194.15.

On Friday, December 2nd, South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $80,123.04.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,272.00.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

RANI traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.88. 32,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $27.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). As a group, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rani Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,845,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 317,849 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 6.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

