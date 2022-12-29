Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 1,462.5% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

REEMF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 296,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,257. Rare Element Resources has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

