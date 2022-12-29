Raydium Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and $3.37 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $899.51 or 0.05407762 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00497682 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,904.93 or 0.29487908 BTC.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,962 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,501,805 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.