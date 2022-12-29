RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Short Interest Up 260.0% in December

RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of RCF Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in RCF Acquisition stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.43% of RCF Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RCF Acquisition alerts:

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RCFA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.30. 137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. RCF Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. RCF Acquisition Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RCF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.