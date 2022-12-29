ReddCoin Trading Up 20.1% This Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and $2,450.79 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00399596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00030414 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021098 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00017964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000317 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

