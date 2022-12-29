Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $713.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $739.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $672.16. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on REGN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at $22,650,653.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

