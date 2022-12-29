Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Down 36.5% in December

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the November 30th total of 773,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 245.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 53.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $142.68. 2,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,838. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $97.61 and a one year high of $148.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

