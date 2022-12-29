Request Price Hits $0.0844 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Request has a total market capitalization of $84.36 million and $5.97 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0844 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037582 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00037478 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005920 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019385 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00226710 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08670596 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,828,709.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

