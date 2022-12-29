Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Short Interest Down 33.2% in December

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 507,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrice Minguez sold 47,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,425.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,856.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,377 shares of company stock worth $1,334,443. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 40.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 13.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

RFP stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.60. 14,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.57. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $21.96.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

