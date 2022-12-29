Revance Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 18,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 472% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,161 call options.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

About Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

