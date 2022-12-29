Revance Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 18,077 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 472% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,161 call options.
Revance Therapeutics Price Performance
RVNC opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $20.78. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.90.
About Revance Therapeutics
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.
