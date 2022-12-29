Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Holdings Decreased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,371 shares during the quarter. Revolve Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Revolve Group worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 4,787.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 994,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,774,000 after purchasing an additional 974,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $14,189,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the second quarter worth about $10,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RVLV. UBS Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Revolve Group Profile

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $63.92.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

