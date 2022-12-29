RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RF Industries Company Profile

NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 7,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $8.71.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

