RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Short Interest Up 42.8% in December

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter.

RGC Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:RGCO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $21.60. 11,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.59. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 37.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $14.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. This is a positive change from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Featured Articles

