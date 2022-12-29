Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 1.4%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.23. 2 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Separately, TheStreet raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The company has a market cap of $572.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 37.42%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.73%.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.22 per share, for a total transaction of $518,595.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 235,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,643.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 36,188 shares of company stock worth $947,601 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the first quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 233.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 700.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

