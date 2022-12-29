Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Tops One Day Volume of $18,180.00

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $806,475.75 and $18,180.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00037688 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005992 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018933 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00227404 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00169152 USD and is down -9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,334.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.