Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,165.63 and $23,666.34 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

