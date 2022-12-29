Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stake Increased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,229,000 after buying an additional 886,811 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,984,000 after acquiring an additional 431,442 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after buying an additional 368,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $76,940.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,594. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.69.

NYSE ROK traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.57. 1,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,418. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $350.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.73 and its 200-day moving average is $237.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.