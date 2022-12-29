Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.65

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 92399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSI has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$595.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.16.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

