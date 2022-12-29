Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 137,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,190,052. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $263.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

