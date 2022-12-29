Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

SO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.32. 22,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

