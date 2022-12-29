Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $205.71 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 209,139 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 3.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $205,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 41,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,614. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $69.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.55.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

