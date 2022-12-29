Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 185 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after acquiring an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,272,920 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $275,364,000 after acquiring an additional 512,463 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,088,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after buying an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,303. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

