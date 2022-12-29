Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,858 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.43.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.74. The company had a trading volume of 7,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,843. The company has a market capitalization of $352.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

