Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 507.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,802 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICVT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. 168,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.24.

