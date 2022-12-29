Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 22,948 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,948 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $35,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.02. 164,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,866,424. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $115.31.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.