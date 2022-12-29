Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 59,093 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.57% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $9,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $24.99. 2,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,565. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

