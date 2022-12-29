Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,895,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 802,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,226,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 195,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.8 %

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,382. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

