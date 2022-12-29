Ross Group (LON:RGP) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 1,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 120,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Ross Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46.

About Ross Group

(Get Rating)

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.