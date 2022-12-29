Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 45,928 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,928 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $3,232,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 148,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 81.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.60 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.