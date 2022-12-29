Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,729 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 0.8% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $108.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

