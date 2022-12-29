Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.06 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,252,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,275,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,548,000 after purchasing an additional 396,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after purchasing an additional 777,164 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $71.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.41 and a 52-week high of $77.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

