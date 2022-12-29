Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 98 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $430.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $368.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

