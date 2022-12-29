Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.1% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 5.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 42,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 4.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 3.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,860,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BX opened at $72.16 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

