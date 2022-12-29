Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 14,573 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 14,573 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $21,904,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BP by 22.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,928,397 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 351,830 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth about $8,585,000. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter worth about $4,432,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BP shares. HSBC upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on BP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BP from GBX 527 ($6.36) to GBX 549 ($6.63) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.79.

BP Price Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $57.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.46 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

BP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Further Reading

