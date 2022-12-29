Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,550 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.12% of YETI worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after purchasing an additional 181,063 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of YETI to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $83.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

