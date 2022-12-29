Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 6,379 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,422,000 after purchasing an additional 214,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $82.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.77 and its 200 day moving average is $83.97. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.