Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 7,375 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

SYY stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day moving average is $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

