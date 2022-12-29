Rublix (RBLX) Hits Market Capitalization of $361,426.89

Rublix (RBLX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Rublix has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Rublix has a market capitalization of $361,426.89 and $33.20 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. The official message board for Rublix is blog.rublix.io. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/."

