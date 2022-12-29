Rune Price Tops $1.34 on Top Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Rune token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00008054 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $26,264.82 and approximately $36.26 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rune has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.33827946 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

